Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) VP Sells $26,425.00 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $2,911,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 8.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $253,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

