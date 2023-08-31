Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Insider Brad Soller Acquires 10,000 Shares

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Free Report) insider Brad Soller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.01 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of A$40,050.00 ($25,838.71).

Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

