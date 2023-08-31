Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells $45,060.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Post Price Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Further Reading

