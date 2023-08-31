Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells $45,060.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Post Price Performance
NYSE:POST opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.69.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Post
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Post
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.