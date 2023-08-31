Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Acquires $49,180.00 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Loving acquired 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $49,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $236,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $46.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQBK shares. Stephens downgraded Equity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $6,110,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

