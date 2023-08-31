Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) SVP Sells $50,526.57 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $50,526.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 232,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,856.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Hirschman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Kenneth Hirschman sold 1,338 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $14,249.70.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.96 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. Analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UDMY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 174,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

