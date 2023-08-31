Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Anna Lisa King Sells 2,000 Shares

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total transaction of C$56,692.00.

Saputo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$29.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.59. Saputo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$27.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.50.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.8184654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Saputo and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.88.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

