Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Insider Sells $53,303.67 in Stock

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) insider Brunilda Shtylla sold 11,613 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $53,303.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,339.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Brunilda Shtylla also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 28th, Brunilda Shtylla sold 15,428 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $72,665.88.
Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 1.5 %
STRO stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $293.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 984,734 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,607 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 35.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,360,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 57.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,922,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,867,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
