Brunilda Shtylla Sells 15,428 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) insider Brunilda Shtylla sold 15,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $72,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brunilda Shtylla also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 25th, Brunilda Shtylla sold 11,613 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $53,303.67.
Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRO shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
Sutro Biopharma Company Profile
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
