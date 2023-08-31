Michael W. Michelson Buys 1,300 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $120.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day moving average of $131.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

