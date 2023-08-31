Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 6,542 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.21 per share, with a total value of $99,503.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,830,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,365,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 136,493 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,074,693.60.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 97,606 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $1,480,683.02.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 243,551 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,620.10.

On Friday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,498 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $188,094.90.

On Thursday, July 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,823 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $340,657.03.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,361 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $647,713.26.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,903 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $775,991.65.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 193,520 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,199.20.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 206,504 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $3,256,568.08.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ECAT opened at $15.48 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 697,851 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,929 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 220,320 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.