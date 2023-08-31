Sanjeev Aggarwal Sells 13,323 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 13,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $130,565.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjeev Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 1,324 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $13,107.60.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $71,679.63.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.29. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 11.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth $58,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the first quarter worth $85,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

