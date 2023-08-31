Robert W. Gerrity Purchases 5,000 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Stock

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,004.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VTS stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.90 million. Research analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

Separately, Northland Securities cut shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

