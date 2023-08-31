Tami Tillotson Martin Sells 5,135 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $162,214.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,015.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SUPN opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $42.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

