Mitch Reback Sells 14,324 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch Reback sold 14,324 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $199,103.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,063.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE SG opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 38,272 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 291.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

