Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CEO Sells 14,944 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 14,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $211,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,827,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Innodata Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $421.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innodata by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after buying an additional 1,213,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Innodata by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 346,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 257,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Innodata by 450.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 176,318 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

