Andrew Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 31st, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $120.55 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

