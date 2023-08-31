Adam C. Spice Sells 61,377 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $352,303.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,521.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,863 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,057 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $4.55 to $7.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

