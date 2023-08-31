Steven P. Raia Sells 1,000 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $290.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.46. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $307.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $1,729,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.