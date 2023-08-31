Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

JWN stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 422.22%.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

