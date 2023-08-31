JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $20.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

NYSE:FL opened at $18.55 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

