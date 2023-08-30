Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 600 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 187.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

HD stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,932. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

