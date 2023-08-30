Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $129,279,000 after buying an additional 490,920 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,231,514 shares of company stock worth $262,196,396. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

