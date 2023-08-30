William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,359 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Starbucks worth $140,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.3% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.21. 1,905,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,259,129. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.