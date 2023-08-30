C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 13,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.50. 1,730,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,092. The company has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

