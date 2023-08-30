Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $810,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $331.17. The company had a trading volume of 858,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,545. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.23 and its 200 day moving average is $303.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

