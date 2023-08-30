Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $1.20 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,921,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,876,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,821,000 after buying an additional 27,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,499,608. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

