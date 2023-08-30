C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $480,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,975,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,809,646,000 after acquiring an additional 492,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $297.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,557,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,811,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.58 and its 200-day moving average is $248.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $765.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $12,270,610. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.