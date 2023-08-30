GQG Partners LLC Invests $2.29 Billion in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,247,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,856,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.0% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.33% of NVIDIA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,063 shares of company stock worth $99,685,866 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $9.96 on Wednesday, hitting $497.80. 47,023,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,583,082. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 120.06, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

