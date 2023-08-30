SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.7% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Visa stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,594. The firm has a market cap of $458.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $248.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.27.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

