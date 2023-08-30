Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s Largest Position

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 10.1% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Tesla Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.26. 92,435,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,884,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $813.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,360,657. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.