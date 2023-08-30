2,260 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 51,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,787 shares of company stock worth $8,950,675. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $135.99. 9,305,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,457,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $137.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

