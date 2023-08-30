GQG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,865,613 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,865,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,024,000. Alphabet comprises about 5.7% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,651,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,459,324. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.