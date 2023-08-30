JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,153 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494,300. The firm has a market cap of $429.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average of $141.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.