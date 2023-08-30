SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.84. 2,830,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,013,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

