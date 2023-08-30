Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,063 shares of company stock worth $99,685,866. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $496.69. 41,002,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,550,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 120.06, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

