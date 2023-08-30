Commons Capital LLC Has $461,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commons Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at TJX Companies
In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies
TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE TJX traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $92.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $92.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.
TJX Companies Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TJX Companies
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.