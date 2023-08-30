Commons Capital LLC Has $461,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commons Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE TJX traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $92.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $92.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

