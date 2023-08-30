Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,414,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $328.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

