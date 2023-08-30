AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.58. 762,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.23 and a 200-day moving average of $303.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

