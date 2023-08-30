Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,157,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 872,578 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 0.9% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,612,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Stryker by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,416,000 after acquiring an additional 54,280 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.21. 577,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,767. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.42. The company has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

