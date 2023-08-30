SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,591 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 0.8% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

SYK stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.21. 577,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

