SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 7,361 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 0.8% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 51,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.5 %

NKE stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $102.30. 3,019,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.79. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.