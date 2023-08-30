Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 243,115.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $419,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,617 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,360,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.40. 98,648,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,945,625. The company has a market capitalization of $813.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

