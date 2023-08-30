Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 7,158 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $269,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.89. 1,135,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.94. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $115.25.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

