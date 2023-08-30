Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Insight Holdings Group LLC

Insight Holdings Group LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.0% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mastercard Stock Performance
NYSE:MA traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.01.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
