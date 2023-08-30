1,316 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,840,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,806,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $765.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $12,270,610 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

