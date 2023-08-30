3,013 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.79. 2,381,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,510,771. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

