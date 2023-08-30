Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Boosted by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

MRK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.