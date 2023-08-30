The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.63.

View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded down $4.60 on Wednesday, hitting $327.95. 636,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.66%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.