IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,278 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded up $9.76 on Wednesday, reaching $413.86. The company had a trading volume of 935,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,433. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

