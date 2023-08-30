IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.13 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,856,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 68.4% during the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 27,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded up $11.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $499.04. The company had a trading volume of 48,648,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,592,086. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.50. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 120.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,063 shares of company stock worth $99,685,866. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

